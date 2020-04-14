Howland Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

