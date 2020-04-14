Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 911 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

