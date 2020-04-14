Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

