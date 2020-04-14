Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

