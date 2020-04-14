Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura dropped their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $263.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average of $287.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 350,347 shares of company stock worth $112,669,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

