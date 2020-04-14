Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.