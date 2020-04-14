Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $328,036,000 after buying an additional 555,326 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

