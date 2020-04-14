Honeywell International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 600% compared to the typical volume of 1,513 call options.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

