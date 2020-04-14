Union Pacific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the average volume of 1,792 call options.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

