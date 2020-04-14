Stock Traders Buy High Volume of J B Hunt Transport Services Put Options (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 526 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 807% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

