Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $24,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

MWA opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

