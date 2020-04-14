Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Kontoor Brands worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 140.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KTB opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

