Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after buying an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Popular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after buying an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,443,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

