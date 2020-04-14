Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Magellan Health worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after buying an additional 237,456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,225,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 743.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MGLN stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.