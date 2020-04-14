Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,631 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $25,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

