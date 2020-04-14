Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

