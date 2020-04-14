Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

