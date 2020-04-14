Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.