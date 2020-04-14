Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $348.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.77 and a 200-day moving average of $326.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

