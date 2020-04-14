Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after acquiring an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $9,751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $7,614,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at $796,359.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

