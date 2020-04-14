Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 237.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $1,244,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,103,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $7,489,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 214,097 shares valued at $81,466,147. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACC stock opened at $291.73 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.26 and a 200 day moving average of $415.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $357.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

