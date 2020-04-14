Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 119,888 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 353,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

