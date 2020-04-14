$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Owens-Illinois posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth about $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens-Illinois (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.