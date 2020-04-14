Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

