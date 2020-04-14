Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.26.

NYSE:APD opened at $216.19 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

