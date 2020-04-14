Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,451 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,126,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 144,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.