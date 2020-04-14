Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

