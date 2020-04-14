Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $833,003.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,959.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,081 shares of company stock valued at $17,602,095. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.