Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 9,900 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

