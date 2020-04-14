Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $162.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average is $192.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

