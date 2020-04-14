Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.