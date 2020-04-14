Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after buying an additional 454,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after buying an additional 306,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. TheStreet cut NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NetApp stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

