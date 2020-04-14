Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,855.81.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,421.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,449.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,841.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

