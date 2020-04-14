TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. AXA boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

