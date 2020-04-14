Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO opened at $315.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

