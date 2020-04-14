Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 726.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,510,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,206,301 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.13 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

