Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 246,117 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,117 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of MS opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

