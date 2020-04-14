Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,091 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 358.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $60.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.