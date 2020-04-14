Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

