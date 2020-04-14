Franklin Resources Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 122.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,470 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:RJF opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

