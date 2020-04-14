Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

