Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $141.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

