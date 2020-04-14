Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Seven & i (NYSE:RYKKY) Head to Head Review

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Seven & i alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seven & i and Kohl’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kohl’s 3 13 3 0 2.00

Kohl’s has a consensus price target of $42.93, indicating a potential upside of 128.49%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Seven & i.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s 3.46% 14.17% 5.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seven & i and Kohl’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s $19.97 billion 0.15 $691.00 million $4.86 3.87

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Seven & i on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs. As of February 28, 2019, it operated 917 stores in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the production, consultation, and design of residential and commercial space. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Planet Fitness, Inc. to open Planet Fitness stores. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.