Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $43,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

