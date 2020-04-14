Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

