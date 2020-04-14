Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.