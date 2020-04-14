RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €31.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.69 ($33.36).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €25.68 ($29.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.88. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

