Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.83.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $258.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

