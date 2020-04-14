Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,623,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Analyst Recommendations for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 17,900 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 17,900 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc
RWE PT Set at €31.00 by Barclays
RWE PT Set at €31.00 by Barclays
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report