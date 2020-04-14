Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,623,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.