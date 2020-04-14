Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 724 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

